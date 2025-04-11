“Enough Is Enough” – HURIWA Insists Supreme Court Judgment On Labour Party Must Be Obeyed

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly criticized Julius Abure for refusing to vacate his position as the national chairman of the Labour Party, despite a definitive Supreme Court ruling dismissing his claim to the office.

The civil rights group described Abure’s actions as a blatant disregard for judicial authority and a direct threat to Nigeria’s democratic principles.

In a statement released on Friday, HURIWA warned that allowing such defiance to persist undermines the rule of law and weakens the country’s political opposition.

The group called on law enforcement agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to take urgent steps to restore order and ensure the Supreme Court’s decision is fully implemented.

HURIWA warned that Nigeria’s democratic system faces a significant risk if the country veers towards a one-party state, emphasizing that a strong and credible opposition like the Labour Party must be safeguarded.

According to the group, Abure’s refusal to relinquish the chairmanship—despite the Supreme Court’s outright rejection of his cross-appeal—constitutes a direct challenge to the rule of law and the integrity of democratic institutions.

Instead of complying with the court’s ruling, HURIWA alleged that Abure has chosen to hold onto power, intensifying internal strife and division within the party. The association characterized his actions as a violation of judicial authority and a serious breach of the separation of powers in a constitutional democracy.

HURIWA also supported concerns expressed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Monday Onyekachi Ubani, who recently warned about the troubling trend of political figures distorting Supreme Court judgments for personal benefit.

Ubani cautioned: “Even when orders of court are unambiguous, parties deliberately misinterpret and misrepresent them, particularly those of the Supreme Court, rather than submitting to the authority and finality of these decisions. Despite a clear judicial pronouncement, the contending factions have continued to hold opposing positions, undermining the authority of the court’s decision.”

He urged the judiciary and legal community to take decisive action by initiating contempt proceedings against individuals who manipulate or defy court judgments. He also called for more precise consequential orders in rulings, ethical legal practices, and strict enforcement of judicial decisions.

Aligning with Ubani’s position, HURIWA called on the Nigeria Police Force to carry out its constitutional mandate by ensuring Abure vacates the Labour Party’s national secretariat and that the Supreme Court’s decision is implemented.

“It is a matter of honour and law,” the group stated. “If the Nigeria Police truly operates under the law and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the Police Act of 2020, then the enforcement of the Supreme Court judgment should be non-negotiable.”

HURIWA stressed that the police must avoid becoming “a boys’ brigade of the ruling APC” and should take immediate steps to recognize the rightful leadership of the Labour Party, led by the Interim National Committee under former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman.

Additionally, the group criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to assert its authority in supervising political parties as mandated by the Electoral Act.

HURIWA accused INEC of contributing to the confusion within the Labour Party through its inaction and urged immediate intervention to restore order.

The association also urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), a foundational stakeholder in the Labour Party, to reclaim its leadership influence within the party.

“The NLC owns a significant stake—up to 50 percent—in the Labour Party. It must not remain silent in the face of this lawlessness. If there are plans by the NLC to take back the party and reassert control grounded in the rule of law, HURIWA stands firmly in support,” the statement read.

HURIWA denounced Abure’s continued defiance as part of a broader national issue where individuals openly disregard the Supreme Court’s authority, likening the situation to a “banana republic” where judicial rulings are ignored.

Concluding its statement, HURIWA warned that the erosion of democratic opposition and constitutional governance in Nigeria must not be allowed to continue. “Enough is enough,” the group declared. “We must respect the rule of law. The Supreme Court has spoken, and its judgment must be obeyed.”