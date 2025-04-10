Nenadi Usman Now Acting National Chairman Of LP – Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said Nenadi Usman is the party’s Acting National Chairman.

Naija News reports that Senator Usman was appointed National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, in Abia State, in September 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obi said the decision was reached during the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting and Stakeholders Interactive Townhall, in Abuja.

The meeting also had in attendance the Governor Alex Otti, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, elected members of National and State members and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other leaders of the party.

“The meeting was both timely and necessary as we continue to strengthen our internal structures, promote unity, and refocus our efforts on the mission of building a new Nigeria.

“Together, we reaffirmed our dedication to the vision and principles that brought millions of Nigerians into this movement — a vision rooted in transparency, integrity, and service to the people.

“One of the key resolutions made was the appointment of Distinguished Senator Nenadi Usman as the Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party. We unanimously passed a vote of confidence in her leadership and believe she is well-positioned to steer the party in this transitional period,” Obi said.

Why We Went To INEC

The former Governor of Anambra State further explained that the party stakeholders went to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters to communicate the party’s resolution and for the commission to recognize the former Minister of Finance as LP’s Acting National Chairman.

“Following the NEC meeting, we proceeded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to formally present the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the party’s leadership transition and the validity of our NEC proceedings. It was also to formally communicate the appointment of Senator Nenadi Usman as our Acting Chairperson.

“This move was not only procedural but necessary. The leadership of our party must start on the right path to preserve the integrity of our internal democratic processes,” he stated.