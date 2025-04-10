Galatasaray To Break Transfer Record For Victor Osimhen, Real Madrid Show Interest

Galatasaray are gearing up to break their club’s transfer record in an attempt to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer.

Victor Osimhen, who joined the Turkish giants on loan from Napoli after a potential move to Chelsea fell through, has made a significant impact since his arrival, scoring 28 goals and providing five assists in 32 matches across all competitions.

Osimhen has quickly endeared himself to fans, playing a vital role in Galatasaray’s pursuit of retaining their Turkish Super Lig title and securing success in the domestic cup. They are now intent on making his stay in Istanbul permanent beyond the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Galatasaray face stiff competition from prominent European clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and even teams from Saudi Arabia, all keen on acquiring the 26-year-old Nigerian striker.

According to reports from Spanish outlet AS via Cumhuriyet, Galatasaray are prepared to present Napoli with an impressive transfer fee of €70 million, alongside a three-year contract for Osimhen that would see him earn €15 million net per season, with additional performance bonuses. This proposed salary package would place him among the highest earners in the Premier League.

Adding to the speculation, Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly considering Osimhen as a potential replacement for Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, who may be on the brink of a substantial move to Saudi Arabia.

With Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Perez, open to offers for Vinicius due to concerns about his synergy with Kylian Mbappe, discussions about revamping the club’s attacking lineup have intensified, especially following their unexpected 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Vinicius could command a staggering fee of €300 million from interested parties in the Saudi Pro League, with reports indicating he might secure a five-year deal worth €200 million annually.

Should this transfer happen, Real Madrid have earmarked Osimhen as their top target to enhance their attacking options.