AC Milan To Offload Samuel Chukwueze, Balogun Hopes For Rangers’ Win In Europa

Nigerian striker, Samuel Chukwueze is among the players likely to seek new opportunities this summer as AC Milan plan to rejuvenate their squad.

Following a challenging season, the Rossoneri are gearing up for a significant transformation. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian giants are open to offers for Samuel Chukwueze, who has faced difficulties in finding his footing since joining.

The Nigerian winger made his move from Villarreal to AC Milan in 2023, and throughout this season, he has participated in 32 matches across all competitions out of a possible 46. He has started in 11 of those games, contributing five goals and one assist.

Meanwhile, Rangers defender Leon Balogun expressed confidence in his team’s ability to advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. The team will host Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Ibrox later tonight, April 10.

Despite a recent setback with a 2-0 home loss to Hibernian, Balogun noted that the squad remains in good spirits. “We’re excited about being in a quarter-final and understand the importance of focusing on this competition,” he said.

Balogun emphasized that the team is motivated by the opportunity ahead, stating, “The last two days have been quite positive. While we acknowledge the domestic challenges, we believe in our potential to excel in Europe. We can regroup and address domestic matters after our match tomorrow night.”