Full List: Six States To Experience Heavy Rainfall For Three Days – FG Reveals Date

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of moderate to heavy rainfall across six states in the country.

Naija News reports that the affected states are Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, and Ogun, with rainfall expected between Wednesday, April 9, and Friday, April 11, 2025.

In its heavy rainfall forecast bulletin released on Tuesday, NiMet also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Ondo, Lagos, Delta, Imo, Abia, Ekiti, and a few other states. The agency noted that other parts of the country would experience either very light rain or no rain over the next three days.

NiMet also highlighted the possibility of flash floods due to the anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall. The agency further warned that strong winds could accompany the rains and advised the public to avoid driving through surface runoff waters, as they may have strong undercurrents.

Other potential hazards identified by the agency include slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility during rainfall, which could disrupt road traffic, and the threat of strong winds damaging weak structures, trees, and masts. The public was also advised to disconnect electrical appliances before the rains begin, not during.