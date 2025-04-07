Take-It-Back Movement Defies Police Warning, Protests Across Nigeria

Young demonstrators, under the aegis of the Take-It-Back Movement, defied police warnings on Monday, staging protests in major cities such as Abuja, Lagos, Oyo, and Rivers.

Naija News reports that the protests were a direct challenge to the government’s handling of pressing national issues, including economic hardship and the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Clad in their signature orange berets, the protesters commenced their rally in Lagos, gathering at the Ikeja Under Bridge before marching through major roads in the state capital. As they chanted solidarity songs, they did so under the watchful eyes of police officers stationed throughout the area.

Despite earlier warnings from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), which urged the movement to cancel the nationwide protest, the demonstrators continued their march, undeterred.

The NPF had described the protest as “ill-conceived and mischievous,” claiming that it was an attempt to undermine the National Police Day celebrations.

In response to the police’s warnings, activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, who has been a leading figure in the movement, rejected the claims that the protest was meant to disrupt the Police Day celebrations.

Sowore emphasized that the protest was centered around issues such as the current state of the Nigerian economy and the state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

“The government has consistently failed to address the real issues affecting ordinary Nigerians. “This protest is about giving voice to the people’s suffering, and we will not be silenced by any threats,” Sowore stated.

The protest also spread to Oyo State, where members of the Take-It-Back Movement held a peaceful demonstration in Ibadan, the state capital.

As with the protests in Lagos, security operatives were stationed throughout the city to ensure that the demonstration remained peaceful. Despite their presence, there were no reports of violence or unrest.

The Take-It-Back Movement has been known for organizing protests and voicing concerns over various issues, including the state of the Nigerian economy, government corruption, and most recently, the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.