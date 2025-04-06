Confusion Persists In APC Governorship Primary As Accreditation Runs Late, Aspirants Withdraw

The governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has been marred by confusion and delay, with accreditation starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, despite efforts to bring order to the process.

The exercise, which was initially scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka, faced multiple challenges throughout the day, leading to widespread frustration among party members and aspirants alike.

As the day progressed, three prominent aspirants – Paul Chukwuma, Obiora Okonkwo, Chief Chukwuma Umeoji – announced their withdrawal from the primary, citing concerns over the lack of transparency in the process.

Chukwuma, who also resigned his membership from the APC, expressed dissatisfaction with the way the primaries were being conducted, accusing the party of being infiltrated by “unprogressive elements.”

Okonkwo, in his letter of withdrawal, also mentioned the violent atmosphere surrounding the process as a major factor for his decision. He noted that he could not risk the safety of his supporters.

In a letter to party officials, Okonkwo stated, “After a careful evaluation and reflection on the current state of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election process in Anambra State, I have decided to withdraw my aspiration for the party’s governorship ticket. This decision to withdraw from the race was a difficult but necessary one because of some developments that are inconsistent with my principles and values. The project is not worth risking the lives of my supporters, among other reasons.”

As of 6:30 p.m., the accreditation process was still ongoing, with delegates being reportedly kept in undisclosed hotels across Awka. The delay has raised concerns about the authenticity of the delegate list, as many delegates remained uncertain about their status.

Sources close to the event who spoke with Vanguard indicated that some delegates were allegedly held in several hotels in Awka, with no clear information on who was eligible to vote. This has contributed to the growing tensions among party members and aspirants.

Violence And Disruption

Earlier in the day, there were reports of violence at the venue, with thugs allegedly hired by one of the aspirants attacking delegates in an attempt to hijack the process. This took place despite the presence of security operatives at the venue.

In response to these developments, Chukwuma cited the presence of “unprogressive elements” within the party as the reason for his decision to step down.

Okonkwo also referenced the violence, stating that he could not continue in the race knowing that his supporters could be put in harm’s way.

Despite the withdrawals, the race continues for the remaining aspirants, all of whom hail from the Anambra South senatorial zone, the same zone as the incumbent governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo. The aspirants still in the race include Nicholas Ukachukwu, Valentine Ozigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Edozie Madu.