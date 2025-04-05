Obiora Okonkwo Withdraws From APC Governorship Primary In Anambra

A leading aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Anambra State, Obiora Okonkwo, has withdrawn from the race, citing concerns over developments inconsistent with his principles and the safety of his supporters.

In a letter addressed to his supporters, Okonkwo described his decision as “difficult but necessary” and explained that after careful evaluation, he could no longer pursue the party’s governorship ticket.

He emphasized that the risks to his supporters’ lives were too significant to overlook.

“After a careful evaluation and reflection on the current state of the All Progressives Congress primary election process in Anambra State, I have decided to withdraw my aspiration for the party’s governorship ticket.

“This decision to withdraw from the race was a difficult but necessary one because of some developments that are inconsistent with my principles and values. The project is not worth risking the lives of my supporters, among others,” Okonkwo wrote in the letter.

Okonkwo, while making the decision, did not specify the exact nature of the developments that led to his withdrawal, but his concern for the safety of his supporters was paramount.

Despite his withdrawal from the race, Okonkwo reiterated his commitment to the development of Anambra and the progress of Nigeria.

He expressed his unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s agenda and pledged to contribute to the socio-economic and political development of the state and the country.

“My passion for public service remains strong, and I will continue contributing to the socio-economic and political development of Anambra State and our country, Nigeria.

“I will also continue to help in ways I can towards the realisation of President Bola Tinubu’s development programmes and the economic growth of our country for the good of our countrymen and women,” Okonkwo added.

In his statement, Okonkwo thanked his political associates, stakeholders, and supporters, expressing deep appreciation for their solidarity and trust throughout his campaign. He also conveyed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with committed and passionate Anambrarians.

“I appreciate the trust and support my political associates, supporters, and stakeholders in the APC and other places have shown me. Your support has meant a lot, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have connected with so many committed and passionate Anambrarians,” Okonkwo said.

Before Okonkwo’s withdrawal, two other aspirants had also pulled out of the APC governorship primary. Chukwuma Umeoji, a former member of the House of Representatives, announced his exit from the race on Friday, citing consultations with his supporters across the state. Paul Chukwuma, another aspirant, resigned from the party altogether.

With Okonkwo’s withdrawal, the race now remains open to Nicholas Ukachukwu, a former federal lawmaker; Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP candidate in the 2021 governorship election; Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Edozie Madu.