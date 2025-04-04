Another APC Governorship Aspirant Withdraw From Anambra Primary Election

Another aspirant, ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Anambra State scheduled for tomorrow, has pulled out of the race, sending ripples through the political landscape.

Naija News reports that Paul Chukwuma from Umueri in Anambra North, a key contender for the APC ticket, announced his withdrawal from the contest on Friday. In a bold move, Chukwuma also resigned from the party, citing dissatisfaction with some internal dynamics.

While addressing party members, Chukwuma expressed his continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing that his departure from the party was not a reflection of his stance on the president’s leadership.

He stated, “Mr President is not the problem of APC, but some of the unprogressive elements who don’t want the party to move forward.”

Chukwuma also noted that he had tendered his resignation letter to the ward chairman of the party, adding, “For now, I want to rest having built the party for many years.”

Naija News earlier reported that Chukwuma Umeoji from Aguata also withdrew from the APC primary race. In his letter of withdrawal, Umeoji thanked his supporters for their dedication and wished the party well in the upcoming contest.

Despite the withdrawals, the race for the APC ticket remains competitive. The remaining aspirants include Prof Obiora Okonkwo, Edozie Madu, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Valentine Ozigbo, and Johnbosco Onunkwo.