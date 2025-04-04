Just In: Less Than 24 Hours To Gubernatorial Primary In Anambra, APC Aspirant Withdraws

With less than 24 hours to the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in Anambra State, a governorship aspirant has announced his withdrawal.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Friday evening by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka.

The APC spokesperson revealed that Chukwuma Umeoji informed the ruling party of his decision to withdraw from the race.

Morka stated that the former gubernatorial aspirant said he decided to withdraw from the race after consultation with his supporters

The statement read: “An aspirant in tomorrow’s gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, has informed the Party of his decision to withdraw from the election. According to him, “this decision was made in good faith following consultations with my supporters across the state.”

“Our great Party thanks the Rt. Hon. Umeoji for his aspiration and dedicated support of the Party in Anambra state and nationally.

“It is our hope that Rt. Hon. Umeoji will do all in his power to support and work for the victory of the eventual gubernatorial flag bearer of our great Party in the November 8, 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election.”

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 8th, 2025, for the Anambra gubernatorial election.