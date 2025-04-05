Senegal Takes 68.7% Of Nigeria’s Exports Within ECOWAS – Bianca Ojukwu

Nigeria’s government has said its relationship with Senegal is strategic and built on a shared history, democratic values, and economic interdependence.

Naija News reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima stated this at Senegal’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, on Friday.

Shettima had represented President Bola Tinubu at the event where President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal played host to guests from across Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event in Dakar, Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said there were very strong bilateral ties between Nigeria and Senegal, noting that both countries achieved independence in 1960 and have maintained shared commitments to democratic governance and regional security.

Also on Nigeria’s delegation was Hon. Oluwole Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“Senegal and Nigeria have very strong bilateral ties. This has been as a result of our shared history and circumstances—both countries attained independence at about the same time in 1960,” the Minister said.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu emphasized the need for continued collaboration in democracy, trade, and security between the two countries.

“Both countries have remained committed to deepening democratic governance, values, and constitutional governance in the African continent. We have also jointly remained committed in the fight against terrorism and building strong regional institutions,” she stated.

The Minister revealed that Senegal accounts for 68.7% of Nigeria’s exports within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) market, an indicator of Nigeria’s central role in regional trade.

“Senegal takes 68.7% exports from Nigeria within the ECOWAS market,” she stated, describing the statistic as a reflection of “mutually beneficial economic cooperation“.

Mrs. Odumegwu-Ojukwu disclosed that “the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was in Nigeria last year to meet with our President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to talk about areas of collaboration and cooperation.”

According to a statement from Shettima’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, President Faye, in his national address, applauded Senegal’s democratic maturity, reaffirming his commitment to deeply transforming the country.

“Now more than ever, we must harness this driving force to correct what needs fixing and to give shape to the aspirations of our people and the hopes of our youth,” Faye said.

These reforms, he said, include optimizing local finances, ensuring budgetary transparency, rationalizing public spending, and managing debt efficiently to safeguard fiscal sustainability.