‘If You Want To Die Come To Auchi And Say Something Against Me’ – Apostle Suleman Warns Critics

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Johnson Suleman, has made bold claims regarding the extreme loyalty he receives from his followers.

In a video circulating on social media, the cleric warned that anyone who speaks ill against him in Auchi, Edo State, would face violent repercussions from his dedicated followers.

While addressing his congregation, Suleman explained that the unwavering support and loyalty from his followers were a direct result of the “kindness” he has shown to them.

He further claimed that his goodwill extended even to individuals involved in cult activities, suggesting that this inclusivity has fostered a strong sense of devotion among his supporters.

The video, which has sparked controversy, features the cleric threatening those who oppose him in his base city, Auchi, with violent actions by his followers.

He said, “If you want to die and you’ve been praying for how to die and death hasn’t come and you so desire death, there’s a way to make it happen.

“Come to Auchi and stand by the front gate of our church and say something against me. Somebody will kill you, another will bury you, and the third will be doing praise and worship on your dead body.

“Not prayer, not miracles but kindness. I’ve had cult boys bring people to me and say, ‘This boy was insulting you, we beat am and say make he apologise’.

“I’ll ask them who are you, they said ‘You no go like who we be but you don help us’. Kindness.”