‘One More Tweet About This, You Will Be Invited’ – Apostle Suleman Issues Stern Warning To Daniel Regha

Prominent clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has issued a strong caution to Twitter critic, Daniel Regha, in response to comments about the attempted assassination which occurred earlier this year.

Daniel Regha took to X handle (formerly Twitter) to highlight the apparent lack of action taken regarding individuals who lost their lives in the assassination attempt on Apostle Suleman’s life.

According to Regha, it seems that everyone has moved on, forgetting those who tragically lost their lives.

In reply, Apostle Suleman asserted that the Twitter critic deliberately omitted the part where the gang’s leader confessed to being sent, opting instead to tarnish his reputation.

He warned that if Daniel Regha continues to post about the matter, they may be compelled to invite him to share any information he possesses that they are unaware of.

The post read: “@DanielRegha, We have deliberately refused to feed your trolls or engage your insensitivity. You have posted 9 tweets since the issue happened, and it’s all documented because you seem to know what we don’t know.

“The leader of the gang was caught, and he confessed to being sent; you never tweeted to demand the identity of who sent them, to at least show you really mean well for the diseased..but rather, you keep interfering with security matters.

“You are free to use your Landlord, Jollof rice and skits to chase clouts as usual, but keep the Apostle out of your idleness. One more tweet about this: you will be invited by those on the matter to tell them what you know, and we don’t.”