Court Sacks South Korea’s Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea‘s highest court has delivered a unanimous decision to oust impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from his position due to his controversial declaration of martial law, prompting new elections after a prolonged period of political instability.

Naija News reports that Yoon, aged 64, faced suspension from lawmakers following his attempt on December 3 to undermine civilian authority, which involved the deployment of armed soldiers to the National Assembly.

He is also facing insurrection charges in a separate criminal matter.

Millions of citizens tuned in to watch the Constitutional Court’s ruling broadcast live, with the country’s primary messaging platform, KakaoTalk, reporting that some users experienced delays due to a sudden influx of traffic.

“Considering the severe negative repercussions and extensive implications of the respondent’s constitutional breaches… (We) hereby dismiss respondent President Yoon Suk Yeol,” stated acting court President Moon Hyung-bae while announcing the verdict on Friday, April 4.

Yoon’s immediate removal necessitates the organization of new presidential elections, which are required to take place within 60 days. Authorities are expected to reveal the election date shortly.

According to AFP, Yoon’s supporters, from outside the court, were heard making threats against the judges who unanimously upheld his impeachment, prompting police to provide them with enhanced security measures.

The judges emphasized in their ruling that Yoon’s actions “contravene the fundamental principles of the rule of law and democratic governance.”

Naija News understands that Yoon sending armed soldiers to parliament to prevent lawmakers from voting down his decree “violated the political neutrality of the armed forces”.

He deployed troops for “political purposes”, the judges added.

“In the end, the respondent’s unconstitutional and illegal acts are a betrayal of the people’s trust and constitute a serious violation of the law that cannot be tolerated,” the judges ruled.

Opposition party lawmakers clapped their hands as the verdict was announced, calling it “historic”, while lawmakers from Yoon’s party filed out of the courtroom.

Yoon apologised for failing to meet the people’s “expections” in a brief statement released after the verdict.

Yoon has become the second South Korean president to face impeachment by the judiciary, following Park Geun-hye’s impeachment in 2017.

After several weeks of intense hearings, the judges took over a month to reach a decision, during which public discontent grew significantly.

On Friday, police elevated the security alert to its highest level. Law enforcement officials surrounded the courthouse with a barrier of vehicles and deployed special operations teams in the area.

Outside, anti-Yoon demonstrators gathered to watch a live stream of the verdict, expressing their support by cheering and holding hands. When the announcement of Yoon’s removal was made, they erupted in jubilant cheers, with some individuals moved to tears.

“When the dismissal was finally declared, the cheers were so loud it felt like the rally was being swept away,” Kim Min-ji, a 25-year-old anti-Yoon protester, told journalists outside the court.

“We cried tears and shouted that we, the citizens, had won.”