Passenger Plane Catches Fire At South Korean Airport, 176 Evacuated

A passenger aircraft caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, on Tuesday night, forcing the emergency evacuation of all 176 people on board.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the Air Busan plane was preparing for departure to Hong Kong when flames were spotted at the tail section around 10:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT).

Emergency responders swiftly mobilized as 169 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated down inflatable slides.

While most passengers escaped unhurt, one person sustained minor injuries, although no further details were provided.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and Busan’s fire authorities have yet to release an official statement.

The incident comes just weeks after South Korea’s deadliest aviation disaster in recent years, when a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash-landed at Muan International Airport on December 29, 2024.

That tragedy resulted in 179 fatalities after the aircraft slammed into a concrete barrier and exploded.

The recent fire incident raises further concerns about air safety in South Korea, following the Muan disaster and other flight safety lapses in the region.

According to Flightradar24, Air Busan operates a fleet entirely composed of Airbus aircraft.

Authorities are expected to launch a full-scale investigation to determine the cause of the fire and ensure aviation safety standards are upheld.