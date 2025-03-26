Helicopter Crash Kills Pilot Amid Deadly Wildfires In South Korea

A devastating helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday while it was battling deadly wildfires in South Korea, leading to the death of the pilot.

Naija News understands that the accident occurred as officials raced to bring the massive blazes under control.

According to a Gyeongbuk Fire Service official, the helicopter was engaged in firefighting efforts when it crashed in a mountainous region of Uiseong County.

“We have been told that there was one pilot who was declared dead at the scene,” the official confirmed to AFP.

The tragic incident occurred amidst one of the worst wildfire outbreaks in South Korea’s history, with fire departments scrambling to manage the growing crisis.

The crash added to the already dire situation as officials worked around the clock to combat the raging fires.

The wildfires have already claimed at least 18 lives, making this one of South Korea’s most devastating wildfire outbreaks. Acting President Han Duck-soo confirmed the death toll and described the blazes as causing “unprecedented damage” across the country.

In the wake of the fires, emergency responders have been working tirelessly to contain the blazes, with firefighters continuing to battle the fires that have engulfed vast swathes of land, including areas near temples and other cultural sites.

As the fires advanced, authorities scrambled to protect important cultural landmarks. At Bongjeong Temple in Andong, a UNESCO-listed Korean Mountain Area Temple, efforts were underway to evacuate valuable items, including Buddha statues, from the potential path of the flames.

Firefighters were seen securing the packed statues onto a trailer’s cargo bed, taking them to safety to prevent any destruction of this historically significant site.

The firefighting efforts remain ongoing as South Korea grapples with the loss and damage caused by the wildfires.