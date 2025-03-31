I Was Offered ₦5 Billion Bribe To Impeach Fubara – Edison Ehie Opens Up

A former majority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has revealed how he was approached with ₦5 billion to facilitate the impeachment of the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Ehie, who currently serves as the Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor Fubara, said he still has the evidence of the offer on his phone.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, he disclosed that he has printed the evidence and shared it in case those who approached him with the bribe want to use it against him in the future.

He said, “I can also open my phone to show you, in the beginning of October 2023, when they approached me with a bribe of N5 billion. It is here in my phone.

“It was for impeachment. It’s here. I have it and I have printed it and distributed it, incase in their evil imagination, they decide to attack me. I already have a son and a brother.”

Ehie, who was the factional speaker of the Rivers Assembly until January 2024, said the offer to facilitate Fubara’s impeachment was made to him at a time he was still the Majority Leader of the House.

Naija News had earlier reported that Ehie also vehemently denied claims that he played any role in the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on October 29, 2023.

The allegations, made by former Rivers State Head of Service, George Nwaeke, accused Ehie and Fubara of masterminding the fire that destroyed the state’s Assembly Complex.

However, Ehie refuted the claims, stating he was not involved in the incident.