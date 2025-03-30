‘I Had No Hand In Burning Down Rivers State House Of Assembly’ – Fubara’s Chief Of Staff, Ehie

The Chief of Staff to suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Edison Ehie, has vehemently denied claims that he played any role in the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on October 29, 2023.

The allegations, made by former Rivers State Head of Service, George Nwaeke, accused Ehie and Fubara of masterminding the fire that destroyed the state’s Assembly Complex.

However, Ehie, in a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, refuted the claims, stating he was not involved in the incident.

“It is very important to clarify that I was not, I had no hand, and was not part of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” Ehie stated, stressing that like many others, he was shocked by the news.

He further stated, “Like everyone else, I woke up in the early hours of 30th October 2023 to hear of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

Ehie further revealed that he had instructed his lawyers to initiate a criminal libel suit against Nwaeke, emphasizing that the allegations were baseless and malicious.

“I will not join issues completely with Mr. George Nwaeke because I have already instructed my lawyers to file an issue of criminal libel against George Nwaeke, and I hope he is very prepared to substantiate his claims and his allegations,” he said.

While defending himself, Ehie shifted attention to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, suggesting that he should be questioned about the fire.

Ehie claimed the fire broke out shortly after security officials allowed the speaker’s convoy into the complex. He implied that the speaker’s involvement should be scrutinized further.

Ehie accused Nwaeke of yielding to political pressure and acting to benefit from “emergency riches.” “George is not a contented man,” he stated, dismissing Nwaeke’s motives as politically driven.

Ehie also spoke about the recent public outcry from Nwaeke’s wife over the sudden disappearance of her husband.

He suggested that this situation reflected a man who had “betrayed his conscience” and his family in pursuit of material gain.

Ehie alleged that Nwaeke had solicited financial assistance shortly after resigning as head of service, citing WhatsApp messages that showed Nwaeke asking for money.

“He’s not speaking from his right frame of mind,” Ehie added, implying that Nwaeke’s actions were influenced by personal ambition rather than any genuine political or legal concerns.

In a final remark, Ehie stated that Nwaeke did not hold any significant role or influence in the governance of Rivers State.

“George does not wield any particular or influential role in the governance of Rivers State,” he said, further undermining Nwaeke’s credibility in the political landscape.