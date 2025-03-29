‘I Will Never Date Publicly Again’ – BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Confirms Relationship Breakup With Neo Akpofure

Former Housemate of the Big Brother Naija Show, Beauty Tukura, has revealed that she and her colleague, Neo Akpofure, ended their relationship for valid reasons.

Naija News reports that Beauty, while speaking on a recent episode of the Toke Moments podcast, compared their romance to that of the American power couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

The former Miss Nigeria stated that their relationship was beautiful while it lasted but failed to disclose the reason for the breakup of their relationship.

The reality star added that she is not currently interested in a romantic relationship and emphasised that she would never date publicly again.

She said, “The reason why we broke up, I think it was valid. We were Rihanna and A$AP [Rocky] while it lasted. It was a beautiful relationship.

“I am not interested in men right now. I will never date publicly again. The next man I will post will be my husband.”

After several public appearances, Beauty and Neo sparked relationship rumours in late 2023.

By 2024, speculation had arisen that their relationship had ended.

Meanwhile, BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang, has expressed anger about the vile messages in her husband’s DM after rumours made rounds that they had broken up.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in a post via her Instagram page on Sunday, said some ladies stormed her husband’s page to badmouth her while others offered themselves to replace her as his wife.

While explaining her predicament with online trolls, Queen said she now understands why some people say marriages should be keptlow-keyy because the internet is not a safe space.