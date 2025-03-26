Police Release NDC President Who Was Arrested For Planning Protest Against Tinubu’s Emergency Rule In Rivers

The leader of the Niger Delta Congress (NDC), Chief Nubari Saatah, who was detained due to the organization’s intended demonstration against President Bola Tinubu’s emergency measures in Rivers State, has been freed.

This information was verified to newsmen on Wednesday evening by a representative of the pro-democracy TakeItBack Movement, who mentioned that the group’s involvement led to the release of the NDC leader.

Additionally, he indicated that no financial payment was made as bail but emphasized that the group needed to provide a commitment to notify the police prior to initiating any protest.

“We have just secured his release after he was transferred to the state CID.

“Yes, we just signed an undertaking to inform them whenever we want to hold the protest,” the source told SaharaReporters.

Naija News reports that the NDC president was apprehended in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday and is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

His arrest came after the police extended an invitation to the group’s spokesperson, Mudiaga Ogboru, due to his remarks regarding President Tinubu’s emergency rule and his encouragement for the Niger Delta residents to assert their civil rights through protests.

According to a source who spoke to SaharaReporters, rather than allowing Ogboru to respond to the invitation, the police opted to detain the NDC President instead.

The police had reached out to Mudiaga Ogboru, the spokesperson for the Niger Delta Congress, in response to his criticism of the emergency rule in Rivers and his call for the people of the Niger Delta to express their dissent, whether through protests or other means, against the presidential directive in the state, the source disclosed.

“Instead of waiting for him, the police went ahead to arrest the president. He has been in detention since yesterday,” the source added.

Confirming the development earlier, Ogboru told SaharaReporters that he had received two separate invitations, one from the Lagos State Police Command and another from the Rivers State Police Command.

“Actually, I received two different invitations, one from Lagos Police Command and one from Rivers State Police Command,” he said.

“It is about our planned protest against the emergency rule in Rivers. Since they could not get me, they went ahead to arrest our president in Rivers, who is living in Port Harcourt.”

A copy of the invitation letter obtained by SaharaReporters read: “You are invited to see the Officer in charge SID at the above-named Police Station/Post in connection with a case reported on the 23rd day of MARCH, 2025. It is just a fact-finding invitation and your very co-operation will be much appreciated; on arrival please report to O/C SID of the SID OFFICE, Ikeja LAG.

“Looking forward to seeing you on or before 25TH MAR, 2025:11:00 am.”