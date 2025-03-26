JUST IN: Police Arrest NDC President Over Planned Protest Against Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers

The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly apprehended the President of the Niger Delta Congress (NDC) in connection with the group’s intended protest against President Bola Tinubu’s imposition of State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News learnt that the NDC president was taken into custody in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, and is presently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

A source familiar with the matter informed SaharaReporters that the police had initially summoned the NDC’s Spokesperson, Mudiaga Ogboru, due to his criticisms of the emergency rule and his encouragement for the people of the Niger Delta to assert their civil rights through protests or other forms of expression to voice their opposition to the presidential directive.

“Instead of waiting for him, the police went ahead to arrest the president. He has been in detention since yesterday,” the source reportedly said.

Confirming the development, NDC Spokesperson, Mudiaga Ogboru, told newsmen that he had received two different invitations — one from the Lagos State Police Command and another from the Rivers State Police Command.

“Actually, I received two different invitations, one from Lagos Police Command and one from Rivers State Police Command.

“It is about our planned protest against the emergency rule in Rivers. Since they could not get me, they went ahead to arrest our president in Rivers, who is living in Port Harcourt,” Ogboru noted.

A copy of the invitation letter made available to newsmen reads: “Sir/Madam

“INVITATION TO THE POLICE STATION:

“You are invited to see the Officer in charge SID at the above-named Police Station/Post in connection with a case reported on the 23rd day of MARCH, 2025. It is just a fact-finding invitation and your very co-operation will be much appreciated; on arrival please report to O/C SID of the SID OFFICE, Ikeja LAG.

“Looking forward to seeing you on or before 25TH MAR, 2025:11:00 am.”

Naija News reports that the arrest of the NDC president has ignited strong reactions from activists and civil rights organizations, who view it as a move to stifle opposing opinions regarding the contentious emergency rule enacted by President Tinubu in Rivers State.

The Tinubu administration’s choice to enforce emergency rule in Rivers State has faced significant backlash, with detractors claiming it serves as a strategy to weaken democratic processes and silence opposition in the resource-rich area.