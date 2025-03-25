VIDEO: I Can’t Abandon Tinubu, He Was There For Me In Darkest Times – Asari Dokubo Makes U-Turn

The Da-Amakiri Tubo and Amanyanabo of the Elem Kalabari Kingdom, Asari Dokubo, has declared that he cannot withdraw his support and admiration for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that about five months ago, Dokubo accused President Tinubu of betraying him after the 2023 elections in the country.

Dokubo, in a viral video on the internet, said he emptied his bank account and spent all his money to campaign for Tinubu in the 2023 election, but the President has now turned his back on him.

According to him, the current Tinubu is not the Tinubu he used to know.

The former warlord vowed that he and his people would not work with the Yoruba people again but would now form fresh alliances with the north.

However, in another video seen by Naija News on Tuesday (today), Asari Dokubo made a contradictory comment.

The former militant leader said that irrespective of what has transpired, he cannot abandon the Nigerian leader because Tinubu stood by him in difficult times.

“When you have a friend, it is difficult for you to part with your friend because you are to look back. You have to look back at yesterday.

“The memories of yesterday will keep on playing up in your head. Because in my darkness of time, Ahmed Bola Tinubu stood by me.

“I can’t forget it so easily, no matter what happens,” Dokubo said.

Watch the video clip below: