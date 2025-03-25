Reekado Banks Threatens To Expose Demonic Figure Wrecking Talents In Entertainment Industry

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, popularly known as Reekado Banks, has hinted at a deep issue within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Naija News reports that Reekado Banks, who was previously signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, threatened to expose a specific individual he described as either ‘absolutely clueless’ or ‘plain demonic.’

The singer claimed that the brightest budding talents fall in the lap of the ‘demonic person’ or group.

However, Reekado Banks said the ‘demonic person’ subjects the budding talents to policies that either slow their growth or frustrate them from pursuing their dreams entirely.

He wrote, “One day, I’ll take an interview to talk about someone in the corners of the entertainment industry, who’s either absolutely CLUELESS or plain DEMONIC.

“Somehow, the brightest budding talents fall in their lap and either through cluelessness or pure demonic activities, they agree to policies that effectively slow these talents down and for some other talents, frustrate them out of pursuing their dreams. One day …”

In other news, Nigerian singer, Orezi, has weighed in on the recent Lamborghini scandal between Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy and popular socialite, Sophia Egbueje.

Naija News reports that Orezi, in an interview with Echo Room, revealed he had once promised to buy a house for a lady in exchange for sex but failed to deliver.

According to him, it is okay for men not to fulfil their promises to women, emphasising that women also renege on their promises to be faithful.