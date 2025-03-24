Police Detain Three Officers For Extorting ₦150,000 From Writer

The Lagos State Police Command has detained three of its officers for allegedly extorting ₦150,000 from Ramadan Adenola, a writer.

Naija News reports that the Command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, directed the transfer of the officers to Command headquarters for disciplinary action.

According to Adenola, policemen on a stop-and-search operation under the Otedola bridge flagged down the vehicle he boarded while heading to Berger.

He narrated that his negotiation with the policemen made him transfer ₦150,000 to them through a Point of Sale (POS) merchant, at Isheri Police Station, where they took him to.

“Eventually, we left. What was supposed to be a 20-minute ride turned into a 2-hour extortion session that ended with:

“•A free ride to the station for the officers; •N150,000 stipend for a few weeks and •Even a gate fee to leave the place.

“Was the police my friend in all this? No. They were my exporters,” he ended his encounter with the police officers on his 𝕏 handle.

In a statement, Hundeyin assured the three police officers would face disciplinary action.

“The policemen were three in number and we have identified them. The Commissioner of Police gave a directive that the matter be investigated immediately it go to his attention.

“The money has been recovered from them and words sent to the victim to come for it. Also, the three suspects, the CP has directed their transfer to the Command headquarters to face disciplinary procedure at the Provost Unit,” he said.