How Fubara Abruptly Called Off Meeting, ‘Disappeared’ From Govt House

The whereabouts of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, are currently unknown after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s declaration included the suspension of the state’s executive and legislature for six months, with Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) appointed as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during this period.

Sources close to the situation revealed to New Telegraph that Fubara was initially in a meeting with some visitors at the Government House in Port Harcourt, watching the President’s broadcast.

However, following the broadcast, Fubara abruptly called off the meeting and left the Government House for an undisclosed location with some of his aides.

In the wake of the emergency declaration, security personnel assigned to various sections of the Government House were reportedly replaced, though it is unclear who authorized the change.

There are also unconfirmed reports suggesting that officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have begun investigating some state officials in connection with the ongoing crisis.

The situation remains tense, and further details are awaited as developments unfold.