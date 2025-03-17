Just In: Court Stops AGF From Prosecuting Ex-Ogun PDP Guber Candidate, Ladi Adebutu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) from proceeding with its case against Oladipupo Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Adebutu, along with nine PDP members, had been accused of vote-buying and criminal inducement during the March 18, 2023, election in Ogun State.

In a ruling on Friday, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo held that the prosecution of electoral offenses falls under the jurisdiction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not the AGF.

With this judgment, the case against Adebutu can only proceed if INEC takes up the matter, effectively halting the AGF’s involvement in the prosecution.

