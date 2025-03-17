“Jandor Came To Our Party To Spy, And He Ruined The Party” – Lagos PDP Leader Alleges

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the departure of its 2023 governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, stating that his exit is of no consequence to the party.

Naija News reports that Jandor, who announced his resignation from the PDP March 3, 2025, announced his return to the APC during a press conference on Monday, March 17.

Reacting to Jandor’s defection back to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos PDP Vice Chairman (Central), Hakeem Olalemi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), accused the former candidate of infiltrating the party to weaken it from within.

“He (Jandor) is a human being, and the Nigerian Constitution allows freedom of association. He is free to resign from any group or party and join any group he wants. We will miss his shenanigans, comedy, and cunningness.

“So, we will not miss anything good about him in the party because he has done huge havoc on our party in Lagos State. He has come to our party to spy, and he ruined the party,” Olalemi stated.

Expressing optimism about the party’s future, Olalemi assured party members and the public that efforts were underway to rebuild the PDP in Lagos and reposition it for victory in 2027.

“We are assuring the public that we are going to pick up the party from where it is now and take it to its Eldorado come 2027 by the special grace of God,” he added.

The PDP chieftain also blamed national and state party leaders for handing Jandor the governorship ticket in 2023, implying that the decision significantly weakened the party’s structure.

Jandor had previously defected from the APC to the PDP in 2021, leading his Lagos4Lagos Movement.

However, he resigned from the PDP on March 3, 2025, citing internal indiscipline and betrayal. On Monday, he officially rejoined the APC.