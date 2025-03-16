Rice, Beans, Maize, Petrol, Other Food Items Now Affordable In Nigeria – Yakassai Hails Tinubu’s Reforms

An elder statesman and politician from the First Republic, Tanko Yakasai, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, which, according to him, have brought some relief for Nigerians.

According to Yakasai, the price of rice, beans, and other food items, as well as the price of petrol, has been reduced following President Tinubu’s policies.

He expressed his gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support and prayers for the success of the incumbent administration.

In a statement to journalists in Kano on Sunday, Naija News reports that Yakasai highlighted the administration’s advancements and accomplishments as evidence of Nigerians’ confidence in it.

He also noted the recent reductions in fuel prices, which he believes will alleviate the financial strain on the populace.

As a prominent advocate for Tinubu’s 2023 electoral campaign, Yakasai called on the people of the North to unite in support of the administration, stressing that the region remains an integral part of national matters.

He said, “From some of the reports I received, the prices of basic foodstuffs have been coming down. Unlike before, families can now afford to buy essentials such as rice, beans, maize, sorghum, and other food items needed to feed their homes.

“I was also made to understand that the cost of petrol at filling stations has been coming down.

“In some places, I was told that petrol is now being dispensed for about ₦850 per litre instead of the earlier ₦1,150.

“This is good for transportation costs and will make movement easier for Nigerians.”

The former adviser to President Shehu Shagari and the ex-National Publicity Secretary of the NEPU emphasized that President Tinubu’s most significant contributions are still forthcoming, as his administration has prepared a range of developmental and citizen-oriented policies aimed at benefiting Nigerians, particularly those in the North.

He urged Nigerians, particularly those in politics, to engage constructively in governance through thoughtful criticism and informed political participation, highlighting that such actions would enhance democracy and enrich the political environment of the nation.

Yakasai also took this opportunity to extend his condolences to the families of the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clarke, as well as to the communities in the southwest and South-South regions mourning their loss.

“The loss of these two great and patriotic Nigerians, who were not only my political associates but also personal friends, is a great tragedy for the nation,” he said, praying to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.