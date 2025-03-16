Most Senior Female Police Officer In Nigeria Speaks On Emergence Of A Female IGP

The most senior female police officer in Nigeria, Assistant Inspector General Aishatu Abubakar-Baju, says it’s only a matter of time before Nigeria produces its first female Inspector-General of Police.

She made the declaration during an interview with Channels Television when she was asked about the possibility of someone like her emerging as the IGP.

She acknowledged the fact that the IGP is chosen based on the discretion of the President of the country and that there can only be one IGP at a time.

AIG Abubakar-Baju, however, recognized and praised the fact that women are given the opportunity to grow and develop in the Police Force.

Naija News reports that she also said during the interview that the emergence of an IGP is not based on gender.

“The position of the Inspector General of Police is at the discretion of Mr. President. It’s whosoever the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria finds worthy. Only one IG can be in office at any time; there cannot be two IGs.

“The most important thing is that women are given opportunities to grow; women are given opportunities to develop themselves in the Nigeria Police Force.

“If you look at my own story, I came in with a DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) degree. I have a Master’s, I have a PhD. I have some other qualifications. It has allowed us to develop ourselves, and I believe that it’s just a matter of time. Women are doing very well so far. There can only be one Inspector General of Police and I don’t think it has anything to do with gender. It’s just at the discretion of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; whosoever he finds worthy of that office, of course, he will give them. I look at the opportunities for being able to develop yourself and also contribute your quota, irrespective of your gender,” she said.