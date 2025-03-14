Edo: PDP React As Gov Okpebholo Suspends PSRT

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has announced the indefinite suspension of the Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), which Kelly Okungbowa heads.

Naija News reports that this decision follows several complaints regarding the team’s conduct.

Earlier in the week, PSRT officers allegedly attempted to take control of a moving vehicle in the Ring Road area of Benin City.

This action resulted in the driver losing control, veering off the road, and crashing into a PoS kiosk, tragically leading to the death of a young girl.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, it has been confirmed that the task force is now suspended indefinitely.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has ordered the indefinite suspension of the Public Safety Response Team (PSRT) headed by Kelly Okungbowa,” Ikhilor said on Friday.

“This decision is occasioned by several complaints received by the State Government on allegations of extortion, harassment, and unruly behaviour by members of the Team.”

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to maintaining law and order, emphasizing that any departure from the initial mission of the Team—namely, to support public order, safeguard public infrastructure, and address illegal activities such as street trading and unauthorized parking in our communities—will not be accepted.

The SSG indicated that a comprehensive evaluation of the team’s structure and operations will take place, focusing on recruitment and training of its members to guarantee that all government-approved activities in the State meet the highest standards.

PDP Reacts

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, however, characterized the recent actions by the Governor as farcical, asserting that the governor is addressing only the symptoms rather than the underlying issues.

“This latest suspension, which involves allegations of extortion, harassment, and inappropriate conduct, represents the fourth in a series of suspensions that have plagued the Okpebholo administration within just three months of taking office. This includes the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, as well as the Commissioner for Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani, both of whom were dismissed due to serious financial misconduct,” stated the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare.

“Regrettably for Okpebholo, these suspensions are simply indicative of a deeper issue. The fundamental problem lies in the fact that he is operating under an illegitimate mandate.”