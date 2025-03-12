PANDEF Urges Tinubu To Intervene In Rivers Crisis, Pushes For South-South Development Agenda

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action in resolving the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, warning that continued instability in the oil-rich region could have dire consequences for national peace and economic stability.

During a high-profile visit to the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, PANDEF leaders, including traditional rulers, former governors, and senior political figures, presented an eight-point agenda outlining urgent concerns affecting the South-South geopolitical zone.

Calls For Presidential Intervention In Rivers Crisis

At the forefront of PANDEF’s concerns is the deepening political turmoil in Rivers State, where conflicting court rulings have widened the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Despite Governor Fubara’s commitment to abide by a recent Supreme Court ruling, PANDEF fears the situation remains volatile.

The group has constituted a High-Level Peace and Reconciliation Committee, led by former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Victor Attah, to mediate the crisis.

However, PANDEF insists that only direct intervention from President Tinubu can ensure a lasting resolution.

They urged the President to prioritize peace efforts, emphasizing that an amicable settlement outside the courts would restore stability in the state.

Push For South-South Development Commission

PANDEF also urged Tinubu to assent to the South-South Development Commission Bill, arguing that the proposed body is distinct from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

While the NDDC focuses on oil-producing communities, the South-South Development Commission, according to PANDEF, would drive holistic regional development, similar to development commissions established in other geopolitical zones.

Demand For Review Of Bakassi Peninsula Judgment

The forum revisited the 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon, lamenting the displacement of indigenous communities. PANDEF warned that unless the government intervenes, the cultural identity of the displaced people could be eroded beyond repair.

The rise in kidnappings, violent attacks, and piracy in the South-South was another key issue on PANDEF’s agenda. The group called for strengthened security measures to prevent the resurgence of militancy, the urgent establishment of a Coast Guard unit to safeguard coastal communities, and deployment of more security personnel to curb oil theft and illegal bunkering.

Infrastructure, Maritime Economy, And Environmental Concerns

PANDEF criticized what it described as gross underfunding of infrastructure projects in the South-South, despite the region’s significant contribution to national revenue.

The leaders decried the deplorable state of major roads, including East-West Road and Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road.

They also demanded the immediate development of deep-sea ports in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Edo States to enhance Nigeria’s maritime economy.

Additionally, the forum reiterated concerns over environmental degradation caused by oil exploration and called for an expanded clean-up initiative beyond Ogoniland to other affected areas in the Niger Delta.

Greater Inclusion In Oil And Gas Industry

PANDEF pressed for greater involvement of Niger Delta indigenes in the oil and gas industry, advocating for leadership roles in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other key agencies and implementation of modular refineries to curb illegal oil refining, reduce pollution, and create employment opportunities.

Concluding their presentation, PANDEF emphasized the need for constitutional reforms to ensure true fiscal federalism.

The group argued that a restructuring of the revenue-sharing formula would enable regions to drive their own development, a position they noted President Tinubu had previously championed.