₦5 Billion Vehicle Purchase: ‘It Is Not About Stolen Money, Meranda’s Move Infuriated Obasa’ – Source

An aide to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has clarified the fresh crisis rocking the House following the alleged purchase of ₦5 billion vehicles for 40 lawmakers by Mojisola Meranda.

Naija News reports that this comes as the lawmakers and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to meet with President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja over the lingering controversy that has divided the Lagos Assembly.

According to reports, Meranda purportedly led the purchase of about 39 vehicles for the lawmakers during the period Obasa was removed as Speaker, whilst the re-elected Speaker had in December 2024 approved ₦7 billion for the same purpose.

In an interview with Vanguard, an aide to Obasa, who spoke anonymously, clarified that it was not an issue of stolen funds but that Meranda’s move to acquire the vehicles infuriated Obasa.

According to the aide, Obasa is contending the purchase of the vehicles without his authorisation as the Speaker and already had his plan of purchasing the vehicles from Dubai, having contacted a bidder for the contract.

The aide said, “He (Obasa) had approved the money before his removal. But Meranda proceeded with buying them, a move that infuriated Obasa.

“In December, Obasa approved the purchase of those vehicles. But for him, the vehicles were to be bought from Dubai but when Meranda took over, she made it an open bidding.

“They weren’t bought in Dubai anymore. That is just the difference. So it’s not as if they stole money as it’s been propagated.”

Another source in the House of Assembly added, “The purchase or execution was only done (under Meranda). Obasa already approved it. There is a difference between approval and execution.”