Former Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Should Have Joined PDP – Osadolor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Deputy Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, has described Nasir El-Rufai’s defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a political miscalculation.

Naija News had earlier reported that the former governor of Kaduna State, on Monday announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Osadolor argued that a politician of El-Rufai’s stature and influence should have joined the PDP, which he described as the strongest opposition party in Nigeria.

El-Rufai’s Exit Confirms APC’s Internal Crisis – PDP

Osadolor pointed out that El-Rufai’s departure from the APC highlights deep-seated issues within the ruling party.

He said, “El-Rufai’s defection from the APC further confirms the issues within the ruling party. He is a critical stakeholder in Northwest politics.”

He acknowledged that the former Kaduna governor is a strong political strategist and a valuable asset.

The PDP official further stated, “He is a great strategist and a valuable asset that any strong political party would want to have.”

However, Osadolor maintained that El-Rufai made the wrong choice by joining the SDP, arguing that the PDP remains the most credible platform to challenge the APC.

He concluded, “The PDP platform remains the most credible and viable opposition party in Nigeria, with all the necessary reach to challenge the APC.”