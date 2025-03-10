Jamie Carragher Reveals World’s Best Stadium

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has recently weighed in on the debate regarding the world’s best football stadium, and he firmly believes that the title belongs to Santiago Bernabeu, the iconic home of Real Madrid.

Following an extensive redevelopment that took place between 2019 and 2024, Carragher feels that the stadium has reached new heights, making it even more deserving of the accolade.

During an appearance on The Overlap US, Carragher expressed his admiration for the renovated Bernabeu, describing it as “special” and asserting that it stands above other renowned venues, including the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has often been lauded for its modern design and facilities.

“I was at the Bernabeu the other week for a Champions League game,” Carragher stated. “Having played at the old Bernabeu, I was taken aback by the transformation. When I stepped into the new stadium, I thought to myself, ‘This is the pinnacle of football venues.’”

He humorously reflected on the experience, saying, “I was almost thinking, I can understand where Trent [Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool] is coming from if he comes here! I hope he has not seen this new roof!”

“But seriously,” he continued, “every time we go to Tottenham, we acknowledge that their stadium is one of the best in the world, but when it comes down to it, Real Madrid’s stadium is simply the best in the world. It truly is.

“It feels special when you are on the side of the pitch.”