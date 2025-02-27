Mikel Obi Attacks Jamie Carragher For Disrespecting AFCON

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has criticized Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher For claiming that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is not a significant tournament.

Carragher’s comments came during a discussion on Mohamed Salah’s impressive performance, suggesting that to win the Ballon d’Or, Salah would need to secure the Champions League, as AFCON is not viewed as a “major tournament” by voters.

In a recent episode of his podcast, The Obi One, Mikel Obi emphasized that Carragher might not fully grasp the importance of AFCON to African players and fans.

Mikel, who has participated in five AFCON tournaments and won one in 2013, characterized Carragher’s remarks as disrespectful. He pointed out that the former England international spoke negatively about AFCON because the Englishman lacked a true understanding of international competitions.

“You don’t know what it takes to win with your national team. You can’t discredit such a wonderful tournament”, Mikel Obi

He went on to assert that AFCON holds significant prestige, akin to the UEFA European Championship and the Champions League.

Mikel expressed his frustration at the implied belittling of such a celebrated tournament, stating, “The AFCON is on the same level as the Euro and the Champions League. To speak the way Jamie spoke is so disrespectful. How dare he regard AFCON as not a major tournament?”

Reflecting on his career, Mikel Obi highlighted that both his AFCON medal and his Champions League trophy [2012 with Chelsea] are among his most cherished achievements.

He noted the tournament’s role in inspiring generations of African players who aspire to shine on the global stage, saying, “Africa Cup of Nations is what inspires African players to greatness. People in Africa die for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Children, kids grow up watching their idols like Didier Drogba, Jay Jay Okocha, Yaya Toure, Michael Essien and a host of others. These players put in everything to support their country.

“For me, the influx of African Players into the Premier League, coming to Europe to play, is because they grew up watching the Africa Cup of Nations.”