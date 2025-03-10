Full List: ‘Dickson, 11 Other Senators That Failed To Sign Natasha’s Suspension Report’

There is still a sharp division in the Senate over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, with many questioning the rushed process that led to the six-month sanction.

Naija News reports that the committee had initially scheduled the hearing for March 11, 2025, to allow for a thorough review, but the process was unexpectedly fast-tracked.

Of the 32-member committee, 13 senators did not sign the report, raising concerns about due process.

Among those who did not sign were:

Samaila Kaila (PDP, Bauchi North) Yaro Siyako (APC, Gombe South) Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) Onyesoh Heacho (PDP, Rivers East) Onawo Ogoshi (PDP, Nasarawa South) Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North) Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP, Adamawa Central) Shuaib Salisu (APC, Ogun Central) Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) Mustapha Khabeeb (APC, Jigawa South West) Kelvin Chukwu (LP, Enugu East)

A source within the Senate told Leadership that the rushed process was deliberately orchestrated by Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

The source said: “The rush was orchestrated by Senator Adaramodu while most ranking senators were attending a retreat on tax reform bills organized by the Senate Committee on Finance, led by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East).”

The same source added, “It was a rushed assignment. Why the hurry? Why didn’t the committee wait until Monday? You can see that ranking senators did not participate because they knew where the committee was heading.”

Legal and Ethical Concerns

Some senators argued that the Senate should have waited for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to vacate the court injunction halting the investigation before proceeding.

“It was a rushed and questionable decision. That is why 13 senators refused to sign the report,” a senator stated.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun (LP, Edo South), comprises key members such as:

Khalid Ibrahim (PDP, Kaduna North), Ayodele Adegbonire (APC, Ondo Central), Fadeyi Olubiyi (PDP, Osun Central), Umar Shehu Buba (APC, Bauchi South), Patrick Ndubueze (APC, Imo North), Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers South East), Harry Banigo (PDP, Rivers West), Tutus Zam (PDP, Benue North West), Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East), Nasiru Sani Zango Daura (APC, Katsina North), Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central), Sampson Ekong (PDP, Akwa Ibom South), Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT), Sunday Katung (PDP, Kaduna South), Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West), Binos Yaroe (PDP, Adamawa South), Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South), Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), Joel Onowakpo Thomas (APC, Delta South), Nwaebonyi Onyeka (APC, Ebonyi North).

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the Senate officially suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, barring her from all legislative activities. The decision followed her protest against Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s reassignment of her seat on February 20, 2025.

According to the Senate, she was suspended for violating the 2023 amended Senate Standing Rules, which prohibit actions that bring the Senate into disrepute.

As part of the suspension:

Her office was sealed

She was directed to return all Senate property

She was prohibited from participating in Senate activities

Despite efforts by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) to reduce the suspension to three months, the Senate upheld the committee’s recommendation of six months.

Following the suspension, a delegation of opposition senators, led by Senator Seriake Dickson, visited Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband to offer support.

“Senators, like all humans, have their low and high moments. It is a tradition to support each other during these times. We offered words of encouragement, prayers, and advice for a quick resolution,” a senator from the delegation stated.