Former Gov, Seriake Dickson, Opposition Senators Promise Quick Resolution After Visiting Suspended Natasha

A former governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, led a delegation of senators from opposition political parties to visit suspended senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, at her home on Friday.

Naija News reports that Natasha was suspended on Thursday for six months over dispute with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, regarding the refusal of the new seat in the upper legislative chamber and allegations of sexual harassment.

Dickson, a member of the Senate’s Ethics and Privileges Committee that recommended Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, shared a photo of their visit on his social media pages.

He said his engagement with the tax reform bills had kept him away from Senate proceedings on the day of Natasha’s suspension.

Dickson said that, as humans, senators have their low and high moments, and it is a tradition for Senators to support each other during these moments, adding that the leadership of the Senate will resolve the issue as soon as possible.

He said, “The public may recall that, for the past 3 days, I was attending the 3-day workshop on the Tax Reform Bills which started on Wednesday 5th of March and ended this evening, Friday 7th of March.

“This is why I was not available yesterday to sit as a member of the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, Privileges and Public Petitions in respect of the issues concerning our colleague Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan’s suspension, haven been assured by the Committee Chairman that the hearing would hold on Wednesday the 11th of March for which notices had already been issued. I was not notified of the emergency seating yesterday.

“This evening, after concluding the retreat, I led a delegation of some senators of opposition parties on a visit to our colleague Senator Natasha and met with her and her husband at their home.

“We offered words of encouragement, prayers and advice on a quick resolution of the issues surrounding her suspension.

“Having heard more from her and her husband for the first time, I will discuss with other colleagues on how to intervene and engage with the leadership of the senate to resolve the issues as soon as possible.”