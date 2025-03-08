Oba Of Benin Suspends 67 Enigies

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has announced the immediate suspension of 67 Enigie (traditional rulers) in the Benin Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Friday in Benin City, BTC Secretary Frank Irabor explained that the suspension was due to alleged anti-palace and rebellious activities directed against the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, and the traditional institution.

“This decision was made by Oba Ewuare II due to their alleged anti-palace and rebellious activities against the Oba of Benin and the traditional institution,” Irabor stated.

He also mentioned that the names of the suspended Enigie have been documented in an official notification for record-keeping and necessary follow-up actions.

Naija News gathered that some of the affected Enigie, including Prof. Gregory Akenzua and Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen, had previously challenged their suspension in a Benin High Court.

The plaintiffs contended that the Oba of Benin does not have the legal authority to suspend them under the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law.

This development underscores the ongoing complexities surrounding traditional institutions and their relationship with modern governance structures.