Oba Of Benin Appoints Emmanuel Iyase As Okao Eguae For Ologbo And Ehor Dukedoms

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has appointed Chief Emmanuel Iyase as the new Okao Eguae (Palace District Head) for the Ologbo and Ehor Dukedoms in Edo State.

This decision comes on the heels of the suspension of Prince Owen Jackson Akenzua (Ologbo) and Chief D. E. Igiehon (Ehor), along with 69 other Dukes, for allegedly engaging in acts of rebellion against the Benin monarchy.

Chief Iyase’s appointment makes him the first Okao Eguae to be appointed from the Benin Palace. He will now be responsible for overseeing the traditional leadership of the affected Dukedoms.

His duties will include working closely with elders and functionaries under the Oba’s authority to ensure the smooth governance and peace in Ologbo and Ehor.

During a brief ceremony known as Ekpomwen-abor, a traditional appreciation event held at the Ugha Ozolua axis in the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, Oba Ewuare II officially welcomed the new Okao Eguae.

In his remarks, the Oba admonished Iyase to maintain integrity and professionalism in his new position.

“I will also urge the newly appointed Okao to shun unethical practices that could either undermine the Oba’s authority or bring disrepute to the Dukedoms,” Oba Ewuare II stated.

He also emphasized the importance of working in harmony with the Edionwere (elders) and other key functionaries under the authority of the Benin monarch.

Iyase, whose family and well-wishers accompanied him, expressed his gratitude to Oba Ewuare II for the trust placed in him.

He promised to uphold the highest standards of conduct in his new role, ensuring the well-being and development of both Ologbo and Ehor Dukedoms.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment, and I will ensure that my conduct is in line with the wishes of the Oba and for the betterment of our people,” Iyase said, reaffirming his commitment to peace and progress in the region.