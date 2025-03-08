Man Shot Dead After Kicking Fellow Member Out Of WhatsApp Group

A Pakistani man has allegedly shot the administrator of a community WhatsApp group after he was removed from the chat.

Naija News understands that the victim, Mushtaq Ahmed, was shot dead on Thursday evening in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province that borders Afghanistan, which has a history of bloody sectarian violence.

According to police documents seen by AFP and a local police official, the suspect identified as Ashfaq has been charged with murder.

Mushtaq allegedly kicked Ashfaq out of the WhatsApp group following an argument, according to a statement by Mushtaq’s brother.

He said that both parties had arranged to meet and reconcile but alleges that Ashfaq turned up with a gun and opened fire, killing his brother.

Ashfaq was angry “in reaction to removal from WhatsApp group,” the brother said.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man named Salihu Byezhe tragically passed away after collapsing during Subhi prayers in Gudaba village, located within the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Reports obtained by Naija News on Friday morning revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday as Byezhe attended the community mosque for the early morning prayers.

According to a resident, Musa Dantani, after partaking in Sahur, the pre-dawn meal observed during Ramadan, Byezhe performed his ablutions and proceeded to the mosque for the prayers.

During the prayer session, he suddenly collapsed, prompting immediate action from those present, who swiftly transported him to a hospital in Kuje. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, with medical personnel attributing the cause of death to high blood pressure.

“Prayers were ongoing when he suddenly slumped, and some Muslims inside the mosque quickly held him and conveyed him to the hospital. He was still breathing on the way to the hospital, but unfortunately, he gave up on arriving at the hospital,” Dantani told Daily Trust.

One of the sons of the deceased was present in the mosque at the time the individual collapsed, and he subsequently accompanied them to the hospital, where the attending physician confirmed the individual’s death.

It was gathered that the deceased suffered from high blood pressure, which escalated during the morning prayers.

Dantani reported that the burial of the deceased took place at approximately 10:12 am on Thursday, in accordance with Islamic customs.