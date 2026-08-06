Uganda National Team Star David Owori Killed In Suspected Robbery

Ugandan football is in mourning following the death of SC Villa captain David Owori, who was killed after being attacked by suspected robbers near his home in Kampala.

Police said David Owori was fatally assaulted on Tuesday night after resisting an attempt to steal his mobile phone and other belongings. The attack has sparked widespread grief across the country and renewed concerns over rising violent crime in the Ugandan capital.

Witnesses said via the BBC that a group of attackers struck the defender with paving stones before robbing him and fleeing, leaving him unconscious outside his home in Makindye.

SC Villa spokesperson Asan Kasingye said the club captain was attacked just metres from his residence.

“The player was ambushed by thugs as he approached his home, leaving him with life-threatening injuries before he was rushed to the medical facility,” Kasingye said.

Owori was initially taken to a nearby clinic before being transferred to a private hospital in Kampala, where he died on Wednesday, August 5, aged 27.

Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala confirmed that detectives had launched an investigation and were working to identify those behind the killing.

“The scene of the incident has been documented and processed to ensure that all relevant evidence is collected and preserved,” Kawala added.

Tributes have flooded in for David Owori, who was affectionately known as Colgate. Owori captained Uganda Premier League giants SC Villa, where he featured as both a right-back and midfielder. He also represented the Uganda national team, the Cranes.

“We have lost more than a player – we have lost a leader, brother and friend,” SC Villa said in a statement.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations described Owori as “a true leader on and off the pitch”.

“David was not just a footballer. He was both a leader and an inspiration to a generation,” the federation said.

The Cranes also paid tribute, saying Uganda had lost a footballer who “carried the hopes” of the nation.

Parliament observed a minute’s silence on Wednesday in Owori’s honour and urged authorities to carry out a swift investigation into the killing.

Owori returned to SC Villa in 2023 after a second spell in Spain and became one of the club’s longest-serving players. He played a key role in helping the record champions win their first league title in two decades in 2024, securing a historic 17th top-flight crown.

His leadership earned him a contract extension until January 2027, while his performances during Uganda’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign gave him prominence in the national team.

The tragedy comes only weeks after the death of Ugandan rugby international Sydney Gongodyo, who was also killed in a violent attack in Kampala.