Lawmaker Speaks On Alleged Political Rift With Senator Yari, Tinubu’s Minister

The member representing Birnin Magaji/Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has dismissed rumors of a conflict between him, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

Naija News disclosed that the lawmaker denied reports of a rift while addressing journalists at his residence in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Thursday.

Jaji debunked the speculation circulating on social media, affirming that he holds no personal grievances against Yari and Matawalle.

He reiterated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara remains united and emphasized that his 2027 governorship ambition is not under threat from any individual.

“I have no personal dispute with Senator Yari or Minister Matawalle, as some have speculated online. My political movement, Jajiyya Amana, is a progressive platform within the APC, focused on strengthening the party, not causing division,” he said.

Jaji underscored the need for unity among APC members, cautioning that internal cohesion is essential for any political party to succeed.

Condemning attempts by certain individuals to create discord within the party, he vowed that any efforts to destabilize the APC in Zamfara would be resisted.

“We are the ones who built the APC in Zamfara, and we will not allow anyone to create divisions within the party,” Jaji declared.