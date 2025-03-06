Our Door Is Closed To Jandor – Labour Party

The Labour Party has said it would not accept the former Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adeniran, popularly called Jandor.

Naija News reported that Jandor defected from the PDP earlier in the week. He accused the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) member, Chief Bode George, of working against the party in the state.

Speaking with News Central on Wednesday, Jandor disclosed that he was in discussion with the Labour Party and some other parties.

Reacting to Adeniran’s statement, the National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, on News Central, on Wednesday, said Jandor would not be accepted into the party.

He alleged that Jandor would destroy the Labour Party like Chief Bode had accused him when he entered PDP.

“Our door is very close to Jandor. We should not think about the Labour Party because we are aware of his death move from APC to PDP, which Baba Bode George actually accused him as a mole who came in with a bid to come and destroy PDP.

“So for us, we will not take such person in our party. He should not consider Labour Party as an option of a party wants to run for in 2027. He can go to another party, but I am saying categorically that Labour Party option is closed.

“That is what I’m saying that Labour Party is not an option for Jandor. It’s not an option,” he said.