2026 FIFA World Cup Final To Have Half-time Music Concert Like Super Bowl

For the first time in history, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will include a high-profile half-time show akin to those seen at the Super Bowl, with renowned British band Coldplay playing a significant role in gathering a dynamic lineup of artists for the occasion.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is set to conclude with the final match on July 19, 2026. This historic event will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, one of the World Cup venues in the USA.

While performances before matches have become a staple at major events such as the UEFA Champions League final, the introduction of a half-time show during a World Cup final is new to the sport.

Traditionally, NFL halftime breaks last approximately 15 minutes, but these are extended to around 30 minutes during the Super Bowl to accommodate elaborate performances and staging.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino took to Instagram to announce that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will have a similar half-time show, stating, “I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York, New Jersey. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.”

Infantino emphasized the collaboration with Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, and band manager, Phil Harvey, who will assist in establishing an impressive roster of performers for the 15-minute halftime show.

In recent years, the Super Bowl’s half-time performances have showcased an array of high-profile talents, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga, each delivering unforgettable moments that have become synonymous with the event.

Coldplay, having headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016, brings extensive experience to this initiative and sets the stage for what promises to be a breathtaking musical experience during the World Cup final.

Note that American rapper, Kendrick Lamar headlined the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans, attracting a staggering viewership of 133.5 million across the United States—a record-breaking figure that surpassed the previously held record by Michael Jackson in 1993.