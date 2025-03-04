RHOA: I Don’t Sell Ice Cream, If You Love Me I Will Love You – Caroline Danjuma Replies Critics

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Caroline Hutchins Danjuma has berated those criticising her over her behaviour on The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOA) reality show.

Speaking via an Instagram post, the thespian urged those who were not satisfied with her transformation from season 1 on the show to ‘unfan’ her as she was ready to burn bridges

She asserted that it is a reality show and not a beauty pageant, adding that those participating have to keep it real.

“This is a reality TV show, NOT a beauty pageant or a convent/seminary. Here, we bring in the past, present, and future the way it is. I KEEP IT REAL,” she wrote.

Caroline made it clear that she would match energy with energy, declaring, “vibes for vibes, demon for demon, Angel for Angel.” She also dismissed her detractors, saying she refuses to play the victim or fake anything for the cameras.

“I don’t sell ice cream; you love me, I love you, you hate me, you simply don’t exist to me,” she added.

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright has disclosed that she took a long break from acting to prioritise her children’s needs.

She made the disclosure in a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV. The thespian stated that she had to take time off to care for her children abroad, emphasising the importance of being present for them during critical stages of their lives.

She noted that mother’s play an important role in their children’s lives, hence their presence cannot be over emphasized.

Wright also touched on the sacrifices mothers make, including going through challenging experiences.

The actress reassured fans that she is now back in the industry, eager to take on new projects and explore opportunities.

She said: “Well I decided to diversify into something else for a bit but I’m back. Well if you call it making money, I didn’t fall out of love with acting, and I haven’t done it all.

“There are still lots of things I’m looking forward to doing, but I had to take a break for my children,my children called so I had to take a break. You know there’s a time in a woman’s life and the children’s lives where they need you more than ever, my children are abroad so I had to leave everything to go take care of my children.

“Because I’d always tell anybody, you don’t want to leave your children with anybody abroad, especially at a certain age, that’s when they’ll say, ” ‘ You’re not my mum, you can’t talk to me like that, you’re not my dad you can’t tell me that’ , so be there yourself.

“That’s why we’re mothers, sometimes we even have to go for Omugwo, I’ve never heard a man go for Omugwo. If it’s because of what we come back with, have you thought of what we go through?

“Mothers will always be mothers, I’m not faulting any man for being a father, but in Yoruba land we’d say ” ‘ Iya ni iya mi,Baba ni baba gbobo aye, that means my mother is my mother, but a father can be a father to many”.