Caroline Danjuma Bags Appointment With Actors Guild of Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has bagged a notable appointment with Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the mother of three announced that she was extremely honored to serve an industry that believes in her and had given her the platform to showcase her talent.

She also pledged her commitment, adding that she’s always available to serve and deliver success.

The ex-wife of billionaire, Musa Danjuma was appointed the Director AGN investment.

“Extremely honored to serve an industry that believed in me and gave me a platform to showcase my talent. Always available to serve and deliver to the success of Nollywood.

“Work begins… May God bless my steps, may I be a blessing to AGN and the family @actorsguildofnigeria”.

Caroline Danjuma Bags Master’s Degree

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma recently bagged a Master’s degree in International Law with a 4.09 GPA.

The mother of two via her Instagram shared videos and photos from her graduation ceremony, as she bragged about her performance and intelligence.

Sharing the video, she captioned it: “Okkkrrrruuuuu… MSC Int. Law GPA 4.09 (grade A student) we brag differentlly”

She shared another photo with the caption, ‘the moment the VC conferred us into the hall of fame. Masters of Science!!!!!! SCREAMING .. it is official 🏆🎊👑🎉. Today God takes all glory..’