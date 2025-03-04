PDP Appointed Someone Engaged In Anti-party Activities As Vice Chairman Of Disciplinary Committee – Jandor

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, has accused the leadership of the party of failure to live up to expectations.

Jandor, who recently dumped the PDP, said some PDP leaders sabotaged his chances at the election.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with Channels Television, he submitted that the national leadership of the PDP failed to follow the party’s constitution and sanction some erring members.

Instead of taking action against those he accused of working against the PDP during the last general elections, Jandor said the national leaders gave an appointment to one of the guilty persons as the Vice Chairman of the disciplinary committee.

“We were waiting to see if the party at the national level governed by the constitution of the party would look into the provisions of that constitution and say that for engaging in anti-party activities openly, this is the sanction.

“We waited patiently for two years and see whether that would happen, instead of that, the same person was appointed Vice Chairman, Disciplinary Committee by the national,” he said.

I Don’t Belong To Tinubu’s Party

Speaking further on his likely political journey, including a possible 2027 governorship ambition, Jandor said he doesn’t have to seek the blessings of President Bola Tinubu to emerge as the Lagos State Governor.

According to him, he doesn’t belong to Tinubu’s political party, and only God enthrones people.

He, however, said he might join any of the available parties to realise his 2027 governorship dream.

“APC is one of the 17 (parties) that is left. A coalition is coming in Nigeria. Other political parties are there. Labour Party is also an option, it is part of the 17.

“We have chosen this path; we are not deviating. It is only God that can determine who and when. This is the path that we have chosen,” he said.

Jandor said he has not met with Tinubu since he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022.

When asked whether he has consulted Tinubu and other APC leaders in Lagos to anoint him for the top Lagos seat, Jandor said, “No, we are not in the same party. I don’t have to consult with them”.