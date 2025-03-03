BREAKING: 24 Hours After Welcoming Atiku To Lagos, Jandor Dumps PDP

The 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has officially resigned from the opposition party.

Jandor announced his resignation in a letter submitted at a press conference in Ikeja, stating that his next political move will be revealed in the coming months.

A politician, journalist, entrepreneur, and technocrat, Jandor is also the Chairman of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, a grassroots political group advocating for change in Lagos governance.

In the 2023 Lagos gubernatorial election, Jandor ran alongside his running mate, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, but lost to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With his exit from the PDP, speculation is already mounting over his next political direction, with some expecting him to align with another party ahead of future elections.

Naija News reports that his resignation is coming 24 hours after he alongside Dele Momodu welcomed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to Lagos, who was in the state to pay a condolence visit to the family of late Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo.