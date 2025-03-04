‘Flaunting ₦750 Million Items As If We Hadn’t Heard About Her Shameful Means Of Livelihood’ – Patrick Doyle Blasts Sophia Egbueje 

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has slammed popular socialite, Sophia Egbueje, for flaunting her new Lamborghini and expensive wristwatch amidst her sex-for-Lambo controversy with Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy.

Naija News reports that there has been outrage online since last week after leaked audio emerged in which Sophia accused Burna of having an affair with her and failing to fulfill his promise of buying her a Lamborghini.

Amidst the online frenzy, Sophia, via her social media page, flaunted her brand-new Lamborghini, boasting about acquiring the automobile herself after Burna Boy reneged on his promise.

Reacting via his Facebook page, Patrick Doyle shared a photo of Sophia, criticising her for flaunting the expensive possessions, stating that people know about her shameful means of livelihood.

The thespian also berated those congratulating and celebrating Sophia over the new car and wristwatch.

He wrote, “She boasted about the value of her wristwatch and flaunted a 600 million Naira car. The combined value of both items is in the range of 650 to 750 million Naira.

“Some half-wits were impressed and effusively congratulated her as she smiled and flaunted both items, as if we hadn’t heard about her shameful means of livelihood.

“Meanwhile, I can bet that there are members of her extended family who are going through a tough time. The romanticizing of iniquity has become the stock-in-trade of dim-wits amongst us.”