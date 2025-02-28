I No Buy Lambo, Is That Why You Are Shouting? – Burna Boy Speaks Amid Accusation Of Sleeping With Sophia Egbueje

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has questioned why an unnamed person is shouting why he did not acquire a Lamborghini.

Naija News reports that this comes after popular Nigerian socialite, Sophia Egbueje, called out Burna Boy for not fulfilling his promise after allegedly sleeping with her.

In the leaked audio which made the rounds online, Sophia accused Burna Boy of having a one-night stand with her and failing to fulfill his promise of buying her a Lamborghini.

Recounting the incident, Sophia explained that the ‘Stand Tall’ crooner, through a club owner, initially reached out to her and arranged their meeting, which was delayed.

The socialite said Burna Boy later reached out to her again, and her friend, Ama Reginald, persuaded her to have an intimate encounter with him.

While accusing Ama Reginald of betrayal over her dealings with the singer, Sophia said, “Burna Boy keeps giving excuses, so I blocked him and paid for the Lamborghini myself.”

Amidst the controversy online, Burna Boy shared a new video via his Instagram page.

In other news, controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has recounted his experience in detention, claiming that prison is doable.

Naija News recalls Darlington was arrested on November 2024 for allegedly cyberstalking his colleague, Burna Boy, and released on January 21, 2025.

Darlington had taunted Burna Boy over his affiliation with the embattled US rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’, who is facing multiple charges for sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The singer released a diss track, ‘Baby Oil’, in October 2024, aimed at Burna Boy and Diddy.

He claimed the alleged sexual relationship between the duo earned Burna Boy the Grammy award for his album ‘Twice As Tall’.

In a video via his Instagram page on Tuesday, Speed Darlington vowed to continue releasing more “baby oil” content without mentioning names.